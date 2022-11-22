kael-lin-deo-geol

Not Available

In my imagination, she came to me. Jong-moo (Min Hyeok) is happy the calendar model Na-yeong (Han Ga-yeong) is there smiling for him although they can't be together. One day, the girl of his dreams moves right next door to him and Jong-moo's boring life turns into excitement. Jong-moo learns about how she suffers behind the fanciness and he puts everything he has on the line to comfort her. Na-yeong is caught between his innocence and her work. Meanwhile, Jong-moo's friend Yong-jin (Kwon Yeong-ho) dreams of a hot night with his cute girlfriend Ji-hee (Lee So-hee-II) but every time he tries he stands on the verge of death and in the end Ji-hee confesses something to him... The two couple put their lives on the line for love.