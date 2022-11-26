Not Available

Hold your breath! Two women have begun their bloody fight to survive. Seon-yeong, who works as a copywriter, go on a camping trip with her friend Eun-mi and Yeong-sik, a prosecutor, who is in love with her. The group meets a mysterious looking man, Tae-ho, while they hike up to their camping ground on the mountain. Tae-ho, a freakish murderer who grow poppies, destroy their innocent hope to have a great time camping. And to make things worse, a group of unknown people who chase down Tae-ho is after them as well. The two women, Seon-yeong and Eun-mi are left in the midst of mayhem where they have to fight against the bloody rampage of murder and sex. Will the two women be able to go back to their normal daily life?