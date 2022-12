Not Available

When head clerk Wange sets out to propose to the love of his life, Julie, he is rejected on the grounds that he is too staid and earthbound for her. A particularly pretentious and conceited poet is much more to her liking. Wange must find a way to prove to Julie that he is truly adventurous and romantic. Perhaps Julie’s penchant for superstition could be the way to win her heart? (stumfilm.dk)