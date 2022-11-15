Kafan Sundel Bolong

Not Available

Wanting to be rich and to be loved by Chery (Arumi Bachsin), Deden (Azis Gagap), consults a clairvoyant called Tante Sun. Her instruction is quite busywork: Deden has to fetch a shroud from a corpse that hasn’t been buried overnight. But he gets through. Unfortunately Tante Sun dies when performing a ritual. Having gotten all he wants, Deden lives in anxiety because Sundel Bolong haunts him, trying to collect a pay-off. Not to mention there’s the robber ghost demanding his loot that’s in fact the source of Deden’s wealth.