During the time of the confrontation, a group of young men led by Harun broke through the barricades of the Dutch navy patrol and landed at Mentawai Island. Their special mission is to detain Kafedo who is accused of collaborating with the enemy. Both men are romantically involved with Hiya. When the Dutch troops land on the island, Kafedo bravely demonstrates his love for the nation. So in the end, Harun allows Kafedo to marry Hiya.