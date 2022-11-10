Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) arrives in kolkata from London to find her missing husband Arnab Bagchi. Seven months pregnant and alone in a festive city, she begins a relentless search for her husband. With nothing to rely on except fragments from her memories about him, all clues seem to reach a dead end when everyone tries to convince Vidya that her husband does not exist. She slowly realises that nothing is what it seems. In a city soaked in lies, Vidya is determined to unravel the truth about her husband - for herself and her unborn child - even at the cost of her own life.
|Nawazuddin Siddiqui
|Mr. Khan
|Parambrata Chatterjee
|Inspector Satyaki Sinha
|Saswata Chatterjee
|Bob Biswas
|Indraneil Sengupta
|Arnab Bagchi
|Darshan Jariwala
|Retd. Colonel Bajpai
|Masood Akhtar
|Rasik Tyagi
