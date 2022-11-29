Not Available

One day Rajat decides to kidnap a child. But before he can work out a proper plan, a mysterious stranger gives him old documents, court transcripts and a partly burned photo from his childhood. This disturbing picture is just what confirms Rajat's determination to carry out his plan. His accomplices are a taxi driver and a sign painter. They set of on a strange journey with the kidnapped child, getting more and more entangled in weired experiences and frightening encounters. Crossing a dark forest they suddenly come upon a ruined house. Here the trio meets Tarak Das, the stubborn housekeeper who firmly belives that he can eventually cure the hopeless condition of his little spastic child. Meanwhile the kidnapped child gets worse and worse. Worry and fear only add to the confusion. But then it becomes clear that the picture on the partly burned photo resembles this child.