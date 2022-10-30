Not Available

romantic comedy that focuses on the issue of polygamy in Malaysia. The story centres on a successful plastic bowl businessman from Perak known as Dr K, who has already reached the quota of four wives, all whom are from different states. They are as follows: Saadiah from Selangor, Sahara from Kelantan, Monalisa from Negeri Sembilan dan Mimi from Sabah. The large family live a happy and peaceful life, until Dr K is influenced by Rahim, his driver and number one suck-up, and becomes involved in a scandal with Farra, who is the sister to a gangster head, Cico. As a result, Dr K is forced to choose between which of his wives to divorce in order to marry Farra, or risk losing his life. Classification: 18