In a world where it's possible for memories to be viewed, altered, and transferred between bodies, these memory chips are used by the rich to obtain eternal lives in carefully selected bodies. For the poor, selling their own bodies and conserving their souls in the chips often become the only way to earn a living. After escaping an attack and stumbling upon a decrepit village of underworld residents, Kaiba begins his adventure across the different planets of this strange universe to find out more about his own identity and the woman he once knew.