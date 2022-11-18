Kaidan barabara yūrei

Not Available

Masako, the young lady of the family estate, returning from overseas following the death of her diplomat father. She had originally left in opposition to his second marriage to the avaricious Tomoko, who now parades her new lover Goro around the house as if it were her own. When the family lawyer informs the gathered masses that it is Masako who is the legal inheritor of the entire estate, her elder sister Sumie and fiance Shinjiro join Tomoko and Goro in hacking up the unfortunate heiress with an axe. It is not long before the assorted pieces of Masako begin cropping up to drive them all insane, followed by her apparition in the traditional white smock with eyes peering wildly through straggly black hair.