Kaiju Big Battel: Content of Champions

Kaiju Big Battel presents Content of Champions w/ Special Guest Kota Ibushi Dallas, TX 4.01.16 Every match is a main event title match! Main Event 1: Fighto To Crown The Inaugural Southern Division Championship Belt Paco Plantain vs. Hell Monkey Main Event 2: Arm Wrestling Championship Match Dusto Bunny defends vs. Steam Powered Tentacle Boulder Main Event 3: The Inaugural People’s Choice Championship Cup KungFu Chicken Noodle Soup vs. American Beetle Main Event 4: Fighto To Crown The Inaugural Hashtag#Championship French Toast vs. Tucor Main Event 5: Fighto To Crown The Inaugural Triplicity Team Title Sun Buster, Metal Wing & Unicorn Party vs. Iron Brothers The Main Main Event: Triple Action Faction Match for the Kaiju Grand Championship Silver Potato defends vs Dr. Cube vs. Uchu Chu