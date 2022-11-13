Kaiju Big Battel: New and Improved Boston Massacre

Not Available

New and Improved Boston Massacre What: Kaiju Big Battel with special guests from CHIKARA PRO Musical Guest: DJ Clashious Clay Where: The Roxy, 279 Tremont Street, Boston, MA. 02116 When: Saturday, May 10th. 7:00 Doors. 8:00 Show. Dusto Crusade: Dusto Bunny VS Tucor Jiro Fighto: Hero Intern '08 VS The Grudyin CHIKARA Special: Los Ice Creams & Sekmet VS The Osirian Portal & Slo Feng Kaiju Meisterschaft-Riemen Black Box Blowout: Uchu Chu VS French Toast Kaiju Championship: Call-Me-Kevin VS Neo Teppen with Special Guest Enforcer Steam Powered Tentacle Boulder