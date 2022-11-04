Kailan Tama Ang Mali?

Not Available

A women in the underbelly of the city of Manila where making a living is always difficult for the poor and material things do not guarantee happiness. This is a place for adultery as Pilar kept her trysts with her lovers, for prostitution as Elizabeth descends into degradation, for excitement as Chat, the lonely wife keeps up her relationship with hired killer Edu and rape and death for the young sampaguita vendor, Lala. Amidst all these some ray of hope as Rio accepts the affections of her Chinese master.