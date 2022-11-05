Kailangan ko'y ikaw

Not Available

Francine Natra is a popular singer enjoying the peak of her career. But due to stardom and her hectic schedules she suffers from enjoying a simple life on her own. Meanwhile Guillermo "Gimo" Talumpati lives his ordinary life as an auto mechanic taking care of his family and specially Ging-Ging, her sister with down syndrome. Their fate crossed when a promo contest called "Date With A Star" makes Gimo the winner to take the popular Francine on a special date. But the prize date gets short when Francine's suitor Alex appeared while Gimo was star struck to her. Feeling cheated, Gimo scheme his way to abduct the singer to be able to get to know her and carry out the prize date. Realizing what Francine were missing, living life's simple pleasures, she became closer to him.