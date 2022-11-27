Not Available

It only happens at midnight; a station jingles out of nowhere and a radio starts playing a music. As days progress it becomes addictive to him. He can’t let it go and he becomes a different person. A toxic addiction is always going to make you crave for more. He undeniably needed the music, but his human nature become ecstatic, bitter and conflicted, when the music doesn’t play. As he continues his expedition to find out more about the station, he gets to know that it is also helping him out.