Kaiser Chiefs @ Sziget Festival

    The Sziget Festival is one of the largest music and cultural festivals in Europe. It is held every August in northern Budapest, Hungary, on Óbudai-sziget ("Old Buda Island"), a leafy 108-hectare (266-acre) island on the Danube. More than 1,000 performances take place each year. The week-long festival has grown from a relatively low-profile student event in 1993 to become one of the prominent European rock festivals, with about half of all visitors coming from outside Hungary, especially from Western Europe. Setlist: Never Miss a Beat Long Way From Celebrating Ruby The Angry Mob Modern Way Starts With Nothing I Predict a Riot Kinda Girl You Are Take My Temperature Oh My God

