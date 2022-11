Not Available

The Kaiser Chiefs perform their smash single "Ruby," which hit No. 1 on the British charts, and other songs from their 2007 album "Yours Truly, Angry Mob." Featured here are six songs recorded live in Berlin and a short making-of documentary. The other live recordings from the British post-punk sensations include the single "Everything Is Average Nowadays" along with "Retirement," "The Angry Mob," "Heat Dies Down," and "Highroyds."