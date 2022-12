Not Available

Kaizo Trap tells the story of a gamer girl who goes on a mission to save her boyfriend from a video game trap that he fell into, and it's loaded with lots of video game nostalgia and fast-paced action. To beat the kaizo trap, the player has to find a way to defuse it before completing their actual goal. If they don't, their fate is unavoidable after triggering the cutscene and losing control of their character.