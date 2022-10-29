Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger: Let's Do This Goldenly! Roughly! 36 Round Gokai Change!!

Not Available

In this special, Captain Marvelous and Gai are accidentally fused together in one body during Insarn's attempt to put Gai inside Karizorg, ("Kari" meaning "Temporary"), the empty shell of Barizorg. Determined to retrieve Insarn's gun and reverse the process, the duo transform into a hybrid form of Gokai Silver with Gokai Red's helmet and boots, and change into the red warriors from the past 34 Super Sentai while battling dozens of Gormin Sailors. When Insarn fuses Karizorg with a Zugormin to create Zugozorg, the duo use the Gold Anchor Key to become Gokai Red Gold Mode and finish off Zugozorg before taking Insarn's gun and forcing her to retreat. Back aboard the Gokai Galleon, after Captain Marvelous and Gai successfully have their bodies separated, Gai offers the Captain a strawberry/vanilla swirl ice cream.