Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger vs. Space Sheriff Gavan: The Movie

The team-up between Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger and Space Sheriff Gavan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toei's Metal Hero Series. The legendary Space Sheriff Gavan is hired to capture the Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger. However, Gavan himself is captured by Gavan Bootleg and is trapped in the worst prison in the universe. The Gokaigers resolve to rescue the sheriff from the prison and join forces with him to fight Gavan Bootleg.