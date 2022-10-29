Not Available

Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger vs. Space Sheriff Gavan: The Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TV Asahi

The team-up between Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger and Space Sheriff Gavan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toei's Metal Hero Series. The legendary Space Sheriff Gavan is hired to capture the Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger. However, Gavan himself is captured by Gavan Bootleg and is trapped in the worst prison in the universe. The Gokaigers resolve to rescue the sheriff from the prison and join forces with him to fight Gavan Bootleg.

Cast

Ryota OzawaCaptain Marvelous / Gokai Red
Yuki YamadaJoe Gibken / Gokai Blue
Yui KoikeAhim de Famille / Gokai Pink
Kazuki ShimizuDon Dogier / Gokai Green
Mao IchimichiLuka Millfy / Gokai Yellow
Junya IkedaGai Ikari / Gokai Silver

Images