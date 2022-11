Not Available

Kak Limah is discovered dead by villager. Since then, her ghost has been spotted around Kampung Pisang, making the villagers feel restless. Enter Encik Solihin, who tries to help by shooing her ghost away from the village. Husin, Encik Solihin and other villagers trying to overcome this problem. However, the tragedy behind Kak Limah's death has yet to be unveiled.