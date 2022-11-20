Как поймать перо Жар-Птицы

Not Available

Following king Berendey's orders, his youngest son, Ivan is sent to find the wonderful Firebird. In his search he is accompanied by his loyal friend and helper - Sery Volk, who, through his wits is always there to help his lightheaded friend. Fascinating and dangerous adventures , the executions of Ivan's cruel brothers and his fated encounter with Elena Prekrasnaia, are awaiting our heroes. The young spectators would be absorbed by the magical world of russian tales, with their traditions and characteristical aesthetics wonderfully mixing up with modern cinema. As for the parents, they will most certainly appreciate the humor and music especially written by popular rock artists.