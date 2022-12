Not Available

Nepal and Habul are uncle (Kaka) and nephew (bhaipo). For becoming hero in cinema they stole Rs. ten lakh and left home. Assuring double the money, one dishonest sadhu cheated that Ten lakh Rupees. Having no other alternative, they took the work of home servant in the house of an industrialist. A love grown up with the daughter of industrialist and kaka-bhaipo. After misunderstanding, the love matured at the end.