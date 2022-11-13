Not Available

Adi and Kirana have been married for a long time but are still childless. They still live with Adi’s mother, Aida, who doesn’t approve of Kirana mostly because she’s been unable to bear a child. Trying to relieve his wife’s stress, Adi decides that a move to a neighborhood outside of town would be the best for them both. Kirana starts to feel that there is something strange with their new home, that something else is present with them. At first she is afraid, but over time she becomes used to the presence, a girl ghost who she calls “SISTER”. Adi becomes worried about Kirana’s closeness with “SISTER”, but Kirana believes that “SISTER” is a kind and gentle soul. Adi decides to put aside his worries as he sees Kirana become more and more happy. Their happiness and closeness changes when Kirana becomes pregnant. “SISTER” begins to terrorize them because of jealousy.