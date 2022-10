Not Available

Din AKA Drango and Ayoi are two friends who are also con-men. Both of them came to Kulala Lumpur only to come across and old friend of them who is now a police officer. However, the two friends lives take a turn when they found a trash bag filled with cash in which they used to pay off their debt. But later they both discover that the money actually belong to a millionaire who wanted to use the money to save her kidnapped daughter.