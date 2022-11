Not Available

The movie is about the gambling horse racing. Although the film played in the form of comedy is filled with examples This film surrounds a wealthy tycoon who is addicted to horseracing and horse betting. (He lives in Holland Hill, a rich man’s enclave) The tycoon’s driver impersonates him to get hitched to his love interest. His syce at the horse stables is a friend of the driver, and he too pretends to be a doctor and falls for the lady he administers “treatment” on.