Not Available

Kakkakuyil

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kalyani Film Society

Kakkakuyil movie is about Sivaraman(Mohanlal) who has come to Mumbai for a visa. But Sivaraman finds his friend Govindan Kutty (Mukesh) amidst a sea of problems. Sivaraman is forced to participate in a bank robbery planned by Thomas and his gang, which puts them in more trouble.And they find a place as Kunjunni with the body of Govindan kutty and sound of Sivaraman in the house of a blind old couple (Nedumudi Venu and Kaviyoor Ponnamma), whose grandson Kunjunni who had left them a long time ago (when he was 7) and is now coming home.But a turn of events finds Sivaraman and Govindan kutty (combined) as Kunjunni with the body of Govindan kutty and sound of Sivaraman.

Cast

MukeshGovindan Kutty
Nedumudi VenuBlind 'Thampuran'
InnocentPothuval
Kaviyoor PonnammaSethu Lakshmi Bhai / Thampuratty
Jagathy SreekumarAdvocate Nambishan
Cochin HaneefaThomas

View Full Cast >

Images