Kenji Nagahara has gotten through a difficult period including a divorce and losing his job due to the company where he worked going bankrupt. He visits his hometown of Akita to attend Naoko Sato’s wedding. He and Naoko Sato were lovers in the past. They meet for the first time in a long time. Naoko Sato proposes they have a one night stand only, but their intimate relationship does not stop there.