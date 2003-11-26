2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 2003

Studio

Dharma Productions

Naina is a very serious girl with a very serious life. But one day, her soul is awakened by the happy-go-lucky Aman, who teaches her that life is meant to be lived. Naturally, she falls in love with him. But Aman is harboring a secret that keeps him from reciprocating Naina's love. But he cannot stand having her live a life without love, so he sets off on a mission to fill her life with someone else's love - someone she already knows...

Cast

Shah Rukh KhanAman Mathur
Preity ZintaNaina Catherine Kapur Patel
Saif Ali KhanRohit Patel
Jaya BachchanJennifer Kapur
Sonali BendreDr. Priya
Reema LagooAman's Mother

View Full Cast >

Images

76 More Images