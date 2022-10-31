Kala Malam Bulan Mengambang

Not Available

A reporter, Saleh, finds himself stuck in a kampong after his tyre of his MG was punctured by a strange keris, (with the bones of a hand attached). Within his short stay in the pekan kecil, he finds out that when there is a full moon, a man will disappear from the village.. He meets the beautiful and mysterious Cik Putih, sister to the mechanic Jongkidin, and is immediately smitten. At the same time, rumours abound (quietly) in the village of a pontianak who was killing their men for their blood. But then people start disappearing again….. starting from Cik Rogayah…. Who has been kidnapping them? What is the secret of the village that Saleh still does not know about?