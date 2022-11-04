Not Available

Daredevil Circus trapeze artistes, Vijay and Radha, who also goes by the name of Lisa, are in love with each other. The circus is run by Radha's dad, G.D. Sapru. One day they decide to do another daredevil act without any safety net support to break their fall. As a result, Radha misses Vijay and falls down to the ground, is seriously wounded, and hospitalized. After she recovers, she is told that her face has been completely disfigured. She decides not to show her face to Vijay and goes abroad forever. Then Vijay is approached by a group of Hindu priests who want him to locate two statues of Bhagwan Shri Kishan and Devi Maa Radha through the treacherous and mountainous region between India and Burma. Vijay agrees to do so and accompanied by Mangu, Changu, Sandoz, they set out on their journey.