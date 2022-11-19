Not Available

Two security guards, one is the reliever of the other, became good friends at the factory where they work. Boggs, who works the night shift, always brings breakfast for Tonyo, the day guard. Boggs is married to Andrea who dutifully prepares his packed food and patiently waits for him after the end of his shift. Unknown to Boggs, Andrea is actually having an affair with Tonyo. Boggs soon suspects that his wife is being unfaithful and threatens to kill the lover once he catches them in the act. The story's chilling climax has the two men in Andrea's life -Boggs and Tonyo- sharing a meal at the factory. There's great tension in the air and it's just moments away before someone finally pulls the trigger...