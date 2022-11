Not Available

Kalahari Harry is a noble story of the plight of the Kalahari bushman in their struggle for land and survival. A rich Johannesburg business man Mr. Kowalski is sent to the Northern Cape (home of the indigenous bushman), to asses the potential of building a state-of-the-art casino. Kalahari Harry, a member of the local Bushman tribe is decidedly opposed to this corporate move and sets into motion a series of ingenious plans to prevent this from happening.