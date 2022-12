Not Available

Kalai Kovil (Temple of Art) is a 1964 Indian Tamil-language film, directed by C. V. Sridhar and produced by Visu and Ganga. The film stars S. V. Subbaiah, Chandrakantha, R. Muthuraman and Rajasree in lead roles. The film had musical score by Viswanathan–Ramamoorthy. The film was released on 25 September 1964.