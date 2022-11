Not Available

Kalaignan is a 1993 Tamil-language Indian feature film directed by G.B.Vijay, starring Kamal Haasan, Gur Dutt, Bindiya, Sivaranjani, Sindhuja and Nirmalamma. Kalaignan is an action/murder mystery starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role of the protagonist and Kannada actor Gur Dutt as antagonist. He is a K.Balachander find in Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal.