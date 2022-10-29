Kalakalappu

Not Available

The setting is Kumbakonam, where Seenu (Vimal), tries to keep the fire burning in the kitchen of his famous ancestral restaurant Masala Café. It is tough job for Seenu to keep the place running, but with the help of the old chef and grand-daughter, Maya (Oviya), he somehow manages it. Seenu also borrows liberally from Anjuvatti Alagesan (Ilavarasu), and is in no position even to pay back his interest. Soon enough, there is Madhavi (Anjali), the new Health Inspector who wants the place to be sealed, but soon ends up falling in love with Seenu. Meanwhile, Seenu’s brother Raghu (Shiva) a smooth talking con man enters the scene and creates more complications. He falls for Maya.