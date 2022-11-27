Kalani: Gift from Heaven

Not Available

For the past 3 years, filmmaker Nuno Dias has been busy capturing the life of one of the most enigmatic phenomenons of the Big wave Scene, Kalani Lattanzi. Filmed in Nazaré and Rio de Janeiro, this documentary portrays Brazilian waterman Kalani Lattanzi's route, all the way from his origins and first contact with the ocean in Brasil, to Nazaré in Portugal, where ultimately, with his body alone, no fins or boards or jets, he faces the biggest waves in the world, in the most pure form of wave riding: bodysurf.The film counts with the participation and testimonies of some of the biggest names in the big wave scene, including names like Garrett McNamara, Andrew Cotton, Ross Clarke-Jones, Maya Gabeira, Lucas Chumbo.Featuring unreleased big wave imagery of Nazaré, including historic footage of the biggest waves ever attempted by a bodysurfer. The result is enriched by a variety of different angles in what is a particularly difficult sport to capture on camera.