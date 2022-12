Not Available

Anal Shah's short "Kalaripayattu" is woven from observational footage shot at various gyms showing the oldest martial arts of the world, Kalaripayattu. Intriguingly, the film offers no explanation via narration, thus encouraging the viewer into an unfiltered sensory experience. The task for the viewer is to find the hidden and embedded snippets of personal history in the work. "I see my work as a visual diary of my observations."