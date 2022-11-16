Not Available

The project is based on the fate of the legendary AK-47 inventor Mikhail Timofeevich Kalashnikov. Difficult tests fell to the share of self-taught designer before he realized his dream. Kalashnikov was a tank commander in 1941, was seriously wounded near Bryansk, and after that he was unable to return to the war. While I was in the hospital, I dreamed, I made the first drawings of the weapon in my notebook, and I did not stop reproaching myself for sitting in the rear. He worked at the plant, conducted the first tests in Kazakhstan and participated in the All-Union arms competitions with other designers. In his 29 he created a weapon that brought him world fame - AK-47! Kalashnikov lived a long and interesting life, but one thought did not leave him alone: ​​“If such a weapon appeared with us then, in forty-one, the war would have ended much earlier and many of our guys would have survived.”