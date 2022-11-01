Kalashnikov Rifle Gunfighting

Not Available

The AK-47/74 series of rifle is one of the most prolific and useful weapons on earth. More than 100 million have been made in various parts of the world, and the odds of encountering one on the battlefield or in a civil disturbance are high. Best-selling author and maverick combat shooting instructor Gabriel Suarez has embraced the Kalashnikov rifle system for its utility, accuracy and ruggedness. In this original Paladin Press production, Suarez teaches you the "caveman simple" skills you need to operate the AK rifle platform and win in a combat environment. Suarez addresses the common myths about the AK and explains why it is one of the best weapon choices for urban and close quarters combat. He teaches you about the AK fire control system, proper use of the sling, zeroing the AK and ready/carry positions. Then you will learn about ambidextrous use of the rifle, snap shooting, CQB shooting and the use of the rifle in movement. For information purposes only.