The story runs around a cute family drama in a village. Kistayya (NTR) is an innocent physically challenged man who is the son of SV Ranga Rao's Brother. SVR & his Brothers are the Richest formers in that village.Radha(Savitri) is adopted girl by NTR family, who fell in love with NTR by seeing his innocence.Due to some bad situations held in their family separates SVR & NTR family. The rest of the story runs on the things happened in the family.