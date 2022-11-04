Not Available

Kalathur Kannamma (English: Kannamma of Kalathur) is an Indian Tamil romantic drama film produced by A. V. Meiyappan and directed by A. Bhimsingh. The film stars Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in the lead, while Kamal Hassan made his debut in this film as a child artist. The film's critically acclaimed soundtrack was composed by R. Sudharsanam. The film tells the story of a young couple who are separated by unfortunate circumstances, while their innocent son is forced to grow up in an orphanage.