Kali Malone: Festival Variations

    By combining positive organ and digital instruments, Kali Malone weaves the harmonic textures of a captivating minimalist universe. The musician works on the materiality of sounds to create intimate landscapes with astonishing depth of field. Both airy and precise, her sound monoliths alter perception and offer the possibility of a refuge, which is accessed through contemplation. Accompanied by Stephen O’Malley on organ and a choir of four singers from the Macadam Ensemble, she will deliver a piece created especially for Variations in the sacred precinct of the Chapel of the Immaculate.

