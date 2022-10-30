Not Available

Kali Salwaar

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Andaaz Productions

Sultana, a small town prostitute and her pimp Khudabaksh migrate to the metropolis, bringing with them their dreams and meagre belongings. Sultana goes about her bright and artful seductions but somehow misses her targets. Her business collapses. Desperately, Khudabaksh too tries his hand at many jobs but is unsuccessful. Sultana's loneliness and despair get objectified in her desire for a 'salwaar' that she needs to complete her black ensemble for the observance of mourning for Moharram.

Cast

Irrfan Khan
Surekha Sikri
Vrajesh Hirjee
Kay Kay Menon
Rajat Kapoor
Sadiya Siddiqui

