A young woman's sexual identity is thrown into chaos in first-time director Shari L. Carpenter's 2002 film Kali's Vibe. Social worker Kali seemingly has her life under control, until she learns of her girlfriend Crystal's infidelity. After much ruminating and advice-getting from her godmother, Myrna, and co-worker Yvette, fate steps in by bringing the very charming but monumentally unskilled new office temp Ezra Reese into the picture. At first, Kali takes little notice of Reese, but Reese immediately falls Kali, even after learning of Kali's sexual orientation. As the two get to know one another, a friendship blossoms that takes an unexpected turn into physical attraction after a particularly weak moment on Kali's part. Now utterly confused about who she is, Kali must make some hard decisions regarding love, identity, and trust.