Four students (Viccy, Prabhakaran, Anand, SB Tamil Selvan) are rebels without a cause. They are always at loggerheads with their PT master (Sampath Ram) and his daughter (Sravanthika). They want to somehow create problems for the strict master but ends up in trouble when they are kidnapped along with the master’s daughter by a Chennai-based gang who are into theft, rape, and other nefarious activities. And the root cause is an expensive antique gun, which the boys mistake for a Kalla Thuppakki (fake-gun) and stole when they were on a trip to Chennai!!