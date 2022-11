Not Available

Tengku Mawar birth unknown father. For the sake of secrecy, her son washed into the river. The boy was found and raised a couple who were named Rabu. Unfortunately, the adoptive mother did not think much of Rabu attendance Rabu then drove away. Rabu wander and eventually get to a state. There began a story Wednesday appointed a Commander and Tengku Rose who does not recognize his son fell in love with him. Datuk treasurer who were uneasy designing killed Rabu...