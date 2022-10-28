Not Available

Kalyana Agathigal is a 1985 Tamil language drama film directed by K. Balachander. The film features Saritha in lead role. The film was released on April 12, 1985. The film marked the acting debut of Nassar. The movie begins with a group of six women who live together as friends after their attempt at living a successful married life is thwarted due to various reasons, majorly because of men, sexual abuse, dowry harassment and the backward society. They also form a music band called "kalyana agathigal" to raise funds for charity to the underprivileged. Ammulu, a young runaway girl, joins the gang of girls and becomes a part of the household. The story is about how their lives make wild twists and turns as they cope with the society and try to find true love.