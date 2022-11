Not Available

Kalyana Galatta (Tamil: கல்யாண கலாட்டா) is a 1998 Indian Tamil comedy film written and directed by Rajkapoor, starring Sathyaraj, Mantra and Khushboo in lead roles. The film, scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, filmed by Rajarathinam and edited by B. Lenin and V. T. Vijayan, released on 1 August 1998.