Kalyana Kacheri

Mukesh is construction contractor who is deep in debt finishing a big building project, where the owner refuses to pay until the job is done. His friend (Baiju) comes up with the idea to fake suicide to escape from paying the loan sharks he borrowed money from. While setting up a rope to fake the suicide, a woman (Shobhana) running from thugs who are chasing her, comes into his hotel room. At the same time the police do a raid of the hotel , and find the two of them. In order to avoid trouble Mukesh and Shobhana pretend in front of the police that they are lovers , who were about to commit suicide since there families don't support their marriage. The police takes them to the station and sets up a register marriage at the station. Mukesh and Shobhana are forced to go along with the setup to avoid more trouble. After they leave the station Shobhana disappears , and Mukesh tries looking for her. How they meet again through fate makes up rest of the story.